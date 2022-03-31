NATO Sees No Russian Pull-Back In Ukraine, Expects More Offensives

NATO is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine (File)

NATO is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions," the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region" in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg told a media conference.

"At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)