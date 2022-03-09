Kremlin Says US Waging 'Economic War' On Russia

Russian government is scrambling to impose measures to limit the economic fallout of the sanctions.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that the US had launched an economic war against Moscow, describing an onslaught of sanctions against the country over its military incursion into its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

"The United States has declared economic war on Russia and it is de facto waging this war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, with the Russian government scrambling to impose measures to limit the economic fallout of the sanctions.

