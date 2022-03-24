Ukraine Says 6 Killed, 15 Wounded In Russian Strikes In Kharkiv City

Ukraine War: The governor said preliminary information suggests six civilians were killed. (File)

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least six civilians and wounded more than a dozen, the regional governor said Thursday, one month into Russia's invasion.

"The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid," regional governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media referring to a local postal delivery service.

"Preliminary information suggests six civilians were killed and 15 others were injured and hospitalized," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)