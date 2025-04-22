Advertisement

"Ready For Any Conversation": Zelensky On Putin's Peace Talks With Ukraine

"Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Zelensky said that Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia needed to give a "clear answer" about whether it would accept a ceasefire on striking civilian targets, a proposal that Moscow said it would "analyse".

Ukraine Ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
