"Ready For Any Conversation": Zelensky On Putin's Peace Talks With Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia needed to give a "clear answer" about whether it would accept a ceasefire on striking civilian targets, a proposal that Moscow said it would "analyse".

"Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this," Zelensky said in his evening address.

