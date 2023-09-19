Zelensky Arrives In US To Meet Biden, Attend UN Meeting Today

Zelensky is expected to make a speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday arrived in New York ahead of addressing the UN General Assembly and meeting US President Joe Biden for talks.

It is Zelensky's second visit to the United States -- which has supplied Kyiv with weaponry to fight Russia -- since Moscow's invasion launched in February last year.

"Olena Zelenska and I arrived in the United States for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and a visit to Washington DC," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to travelling with his wife.

"I will attend the General Assembly, Sustainable Development Goals Summit, and Security Council meetings at the UN, as well as a number of important bilateral talks," he said.

Zelensky is expected to make a speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Ukraine will put out a concrete proposal to UN member states on how to fortify the principle of territorial integrity and improve the UN's capacity to thwart and halt aggression," he said.

Zelensky said he will begin his visit to the US by visiting Ukrainian soldiers "undergoing treatment and rehabilitation" in the country.

The Ukrainian leader is then due to travel to Washington to meet Biden as well as "leaders of the US Congress and parties, military leadership, American businesses, journalists and members of the Ukrainian community".

"I will thank the US for its leadership in supporting our struggle for freedom and independence," Zelensky said.

