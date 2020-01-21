Iran Says Ukrainian Jet Was Downed By Two Short-Range Missiles

Ukraine plane crash: All 176 people onboard were killed in the incident. (File)

A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on Jan. 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.

It also said: