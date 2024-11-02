Ukraine Needs Long-Range Missiles Against North Korean Troops: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine needed permission from its allies to fire long-range missiles into Russia in the face of a North Korean troop deployment there.

"We see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory -- all their camps. We could strike preventively, if we had the ability to strike long enough," Zelensky said in his evening address.

He accused Kyiv's allies of "just waiting for the North Korean military to start striking at Ukrainians" instead of providing "the long-range capability that is so necessary".

