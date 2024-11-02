Advertisement

Ukraine Needs Long-Range Missiles Against North Korean Troops: Zelensky

He accused Kyiv's allies of "just waiting for the North Korean military to start striking at Ukrainians" instead of providing "the long-range capability that is so necessary".

Zelensky said Ukraine needed permission from its allies to fire long-range missiles against North Korea.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine needed permission from its allies to fire long-range missiles into Russia in the face of a North Korean troop deployment there.

"We see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory  -- all their camps. We could strike preventively, if we had the ability to strike long enough," Zelensky said in his evening address.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

