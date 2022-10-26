Ukraine Journalist Shares Pic Of Her Dark Kitchen, Internet Says 'Stay Strong'

30 per cent of Ukraines power stations had been destroyed.

Ukraine's civil population is facing attacks every day as Russia's war in that country enters its ninth month. The unpredictable blackouts in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv are getting more frequent, making life for the locals hard. The situation of the residents who live in such abhorrent conditions is impossible to comprehend. Outsiders can only speculate about what it could be like, but a recent tweet by a journalist has shed some light on the struggles that individuals in this area are dealing with as a result of the blackouts.

The Editor-in-chief of the Kyiv-based Zaborona Media, Katerina Sergatskova, shared a photo of herself using a torch helmet to prepare food in her dark kitchen on her Twitter account. The picture shows what life is like in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, while the prospect of Russian strikes looms constantly.

She shared the image with a caption that reads, "If you are in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Pokrovsk or Zaporizhzhia, your dinner preparing most likely will look like that. Just another blackout in my apartment. Thanks to the air defense, Iranian drones didn't hit Kyiv today. "

She further wrote in the comment section: "It is pretty hard to imagine what kind of life it is, having been living in such conditions, without water for 8 months, and now without electricity, under constant shelling."

The tweet received a number of comments supporting the journalist during these challenging circumstances.

"You guys are true heroes. Stay strong, stay sound. You are in our thoughts. We care and we won't forget nor forgive what the Russians did. "Glory to you and to Ukraine, " wrote one user.

"I'm sorry to all of you! "Stay strong and much love!" commented another.