Ukraine Hits Siberian Oil Refinery As Kazakh President Urges Putin To End War

Ukrainian drones struck a Siberian oil refinery Saturday and disrupted an Urals athletics competition, as Kazakhstan's president told Russia's Vladimir Putin the Ukraine war should end during a forum in Siberia's Omsk.

In occupied Ukraine, Russian-installed authorities said a Ukrainian strike had killed 12 people at a seaside "tourist camp", as well as one more in a Moscow-held town and two in Russian border villages.

Kyiv said Russian attacks killed five people in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The deaths come as the UN has warned of civilians dying in larger numbers recently in the almost 4.5-year war.

US-led talks on ending fighting have stalled and the Kremlin said it intends to seize the rest of east Ukraine.

Moscow said Ukraine -- which has intensified its retaliatory strikes -- launched more than 300 drones into Russia, including on far-flung regions, Saturday.

The governor of Siberia's Tyumen region said a local oil refinery was set ablaze, while Russia's athletics federation said an all-Russian competition in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg was halted over drone threats.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the Siberia strike and said Kyiv had hit a military factory in the Kirov region for a second day in a row, a day after an attack there killed five people, according to local authorities.

Kyiv has said its retaliatory strikes are aimed at damaging Moscow's war effort and forcing the Kremlin to negotiate.

In Siberia's Omsk hours after the strikes, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Putin the Ukraine war should end as the pair met for a Russia-Kazakh summit.

"It is a shame, young people are dying... All this has to be stopped," Tokayev said sitting next to Putin in televised comments.

Putin is rarely confronted with officials publicly telling him the fighting should stop.

Tokayev said the conflict should be "frozen" and suggested a return to Istanbul talks before moving "to a long-awaited peace."

The Central Asian leader, who is a Moscow ally but who has never condoned Russia's offensive, said the roots of the war are "not understandable".

Putin responded that he will inform Tokayev on "the details" of the war.

The Russian leader has repeatedly said Moscow intends to take the rest of east Ukraine by force.

US-led talks to end Europe's worst conflict since WWII have stalled.

- Russia says 12 dead in occupied town -

Russian occupational authorities in southern Ukraine said a Ukrainian strike on an Azov Sea town left 12 people dead, including four children, on Saturday, accusing Kyiv of targeting a "tourist camp."

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-installed head of the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said the strike hit the seaside town of Kyrylivka.

"The whereabouts of eight people is unknown and rescue operations are ongoing," Balitsky said.

Another person was killed in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Moscow said.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the strike.

Ukraine has upped attacks in the Azov Sea, where it has targeted Russian shipping.

Ukraine's Zelensky said a Russian strike on the north-eastern town of Sumy -- which he said included a "double-tap" attack -- killed three people at a site belonging to the Nova Poshta private courier service.

Two other people were also killed in southern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said.

- Urals, Siberia hit -

Far from the battlefield, Ukrainian drones disrupted an all-Russian athletics competition in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Also in Yekaterinburg, Russian online retail giant Wildberries said it evacuated its staff over a drone threat, but said its facility was not damaged.

Wildberries -- Russia's version of Amazon -- has been targeted by Kyiv's drones for a week, which have caused fires and business losses.

Ukrainian drones have caused nationwide fuel shortages and disrupted ordinary life in Russia more than at any point during more than four years of war.

Russia said Saturday it would extend a fuel export ban until the end of the year.

Ukrainian strikes on oil depots and refineries have caused unprecedented shortages and queues at petrol stations.

Ukraine has said its strikes are aimed at damaging Russia's war effort and force the Kremlin to negotiate an end to its more than four-year offensive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)