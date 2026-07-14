How Ground Robots Became Ukraine's New Frontline Force

Flying drones may still dominate conversations about the war in Ukraine, but another technology is quietly changing the way battles are fought on the ground. Ukraine is now relying on thousands of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to carry out acts that once required soldiers to risk their lives.

These tracked and wheeled robots are now being used to deliver supplies, carry ammunition, evacuate injured soldiers, lay mines and even defend positions. The New York Times reported. For troops spending months in bunkers while aerial drones patrol the skies, these machines have become an important part of daily operations.

Ukraine has also moved ahead of many other countries, including Russia, in developing ground robots. Unlike flying drones, which were largely designed by software experts, many of these machines were created by mechanics and frontline soldiers who understood exactly what was needed in combat.

“Drones developed faster because they were in the hands of highly creative IT people,” said Oleksiy Honcharuk, a former prime minister and board chairman of Uforce, a company that makes land drones, as quoted by the publication. “Ground robotic systems were mostly in frontline infantry units where the work is heavier and more practical — more about figuring out how to bolt things together so they work.”

Built To Save Lives

Ukraine's biggest challenge remains its smaller military compared to Russia's. As drone attacks have expanded the danger zone across the battlefield, simply moving from one position to another has become extremely risky.

Ground robots are helping reduce that risk. They can transport supplies without exposing drivers, carry heavy equipment and retrieve wounded soldiers from dangerous areas. Even if a robot is destroyed, no lives are lost.

“We simply cannot afford to lose personnel,” said Major Oleksandr, who commands the unmanned ground systems battalion of the K-2 Brigade, as quoted by The NY Times.

His unit operates more than 600 robots and carries out several missions every day. Another commander, Sgt. Dmytro Ivanov, said that after his unit received enough machines, they “covered up to 80 percent of tasks without people — all transportation and deliveries.”

The robots are not perfect. They struggle on open ground and cannot react like human soldiers. Engineers are also trying to reduce the risk of friendly fire and improve protection against drone attacks. Still, Ukraine plans to produce around 50,000 ground robots in 2026, more than twice last year's output.

From Carrying Supplies To Fighting Battles

Ground robots are no longer limited to support work.

In December 2024, Ukraine's Khartiia Corps carried out what is believed to be the world's first assault using only robots. Ground vehicles equipped with machine guns, flamethrowers and explosives advanced while aerial drones monitored the operation.

“Our minimum goal was for one robot to reach the enemy position,” said Lt. Andrii Kopach, who helped plan the mission.

The technology has evolved quickly since then. Some robots are now reportedly capable of escorting surrendering Russian soldiers away from the front line without Ukrainian troops having to move forward.

Other machines have even been used to hold positions for weeks. Junior Lt. Mykola Zinkevych said one tracked robot guarded an area for 45 days, returning every evening to recharge before heading back out the next morning.

“The war is a constant experiment,” Lieutenant Zinkevych added.

One of the biggest breakthroughs has been using automated ground turrets to shoot down enemy drones. Though still being tested, these systems have already worked several times in combat.

For soldiers on the ground, robots can take on some of the most dangerous jobs while keeping people out of harm's way.

As Sergeant Ivanov put it, “War has no fixed tactics. Everything works through the ability to assess, think ahead and improvise endlessly. Every day is different.”