Series Of Blasts Heard In Kyiv After Missile Alert

A series of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, an AFP journalist said, after the air force warned that several missiles were approaching.

"Air defence systems are operating in the capital," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. "The enemy is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles."

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