Received $12 Billion In Weapons, Aid Since Start Of War: Ukraine PM

Ukraine has received over $12 billion since start of the war, Ukraine's Prime Minister said

Ukraine has received over $12 billion in weapons and financial aid since start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a high-level donors' conference in Warsaw alongside the leaders of Poland, Sweden, and the head of the European Commission, Denys Shmyhal thanked them for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war.

