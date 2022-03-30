Ukraine Foreign Minister Exclusive With NDTV: Top 10 Quotes

We have made some good proposals to Russia, but we need to see the situation on the ground. Attacks are going on. The talks seem to be disconnected with what is happening on the ground.

We did see some Russian withdrawal from some areas. But if you see the light at the end of the tunnel, make sure it is not of an incoming train. So we need to be cautious about Russian assurances.

Russia is hiding its plan. Their military is planning for an offensive in eastern area. This could be a tactical Russian withdrawal instead of a constructive move.

We want Russia's constructive words to be matched with constructive moves. We are on the right side of history. We didn't invade anyone.

The initial assumption that the war would be over in a matter of day has been proven wrong. Now we are in the second month.

We want to put an end to the war. We don't want anyone to die. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the Indian student who died. Ukraine was always a home for Indian students, until the Russians came.

It's true that India is trying to balance (on India abstaining from voting in the UN)... But we want to tell, in this story, Ukraine is in the right side of history. Ukraine is one of the guarantors of India's food security. We supply many products. It's a mutually beneficial relationship.

There is only one person on the planet who wants this war, that is Vladimir Putin. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can convince Putin to stop this war, why should we be against that?

Until Russia arrived with its tanks and planes, Ukraine has been a home for Indians. We want students to come back.