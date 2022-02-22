Ukraine Crisis: Russian Lawmakers Allow Putin To Use Force Abroad

Russian parliament's upper house on Tuesday voted to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the Russian army outside the country to support separatists in Ukraine.

A total of 153 Russian senators backed the decision, with no one voting against or abstaining.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine and instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions.

