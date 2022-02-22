Russia's Putin Recognises Separatist Areas In Ukraine As Independent

Putin recognises independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television, despite warnings from the West that the move could lead to sweeping sanctions.

"I believe it is necessary to take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said, before state television showed Putin signing mutual aid agreements with rebel leaders in the Kremlin.

Putin's long televised address delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recent as the tensions over NATO's eastward expansion - a key irritant for Moscow in the present crisis.

He described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's past without a tradition of genuine statehood of its own. He said the east of the country covered ancient Russian lands.

"If Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia," he said.

Earlier in the day, Putin presided over a long and carefully stage-managed meeting of his powerful Security Council and listened to senior officials say it was time for Russia to recognise the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent.

The apparent recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This is plainly in breach of international law. It's a ... flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson told a press conference.

Recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - openly and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.