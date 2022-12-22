Ukraine Conflict "Shared Tragedy" But Not Russia's Fault: Vladimir Putin

"What is happening is, of course, a tragedy -- our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries," the Russian leader said.

Ukraine Conflict 'Shared Tragedy' But Not Russia's Fault: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy". (File)

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

"What is happening is, of course, a tragedy -- our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries," the Russian leader said during a televised meeting with senior military officials.

