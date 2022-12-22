Ukraine Conflict 'Shared Tragedy' But Not Russia's Fault: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy". (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

"What is happening is, of course, a tragedy -- our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries," the Russian leader said during a televised meeting with senior military officials.

