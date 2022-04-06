Ukraine Asks Citizens In East Areas To 'Evacuate Now' Or 'Risk Death': 10 Facts

The US, European Union and G7 are set to toughen sanctions on Russia following allegations of war crimes. The US will ban all new investment in Russia, news agency AFP reported. The White House said it will also add sanctions on government officials and "their family members", among other measures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ireland's parliament he "cannot tolerate any indecisiveness" on the issue "after everything we have gone through".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the alleged massacre in Bucha "doesn't look far short of genocide to me" and that Britain will also step up sanctions on Russia. US President Joe Biden has branded Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Pope Francis said during his weekly audience the "recent news about the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, instead attests to new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre."

Mr Zelensky challenged the United Nations to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether" during an address in which he showed harrowing footage of dead bodies - including children - he said were victims of Russian atrocities.

Dutch authorities impounded 14 yachts on order from Russian customers in Dutch shipyards, saying it needed to check whether the customers are on the sanctions list.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the images of bodies in Bucha, which the Kremlin claimed are fakes, are a "provocation" aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said over 6 lakh people have been taken voluntarily to Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, denying Kyiv's claim of mass deportations.

"And we're not talking about any kind of coercion or abduction, as our Western partners like to present this, but rather the voluntary decision by these people..." he told the Security Council.