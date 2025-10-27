Ukraine, Allies To Work On Ceasefire Plan In Next 10 Days: Zelensky

Ukraine and its allies agreed to work on a ceasefire plan in the coming ten days, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios, following US president's proposal to stop the war at current lines.

"Some quick points. Like a plan for a ceasefire. We decided we will work on it in the next week or ten days," he told Axios in an interview published on Monday.

Zelensky added that Ukraine, to pressure Russia for talks, was asking the US administration not only for Tomahawk missiles but "similar things" that do not require lengthy training.

