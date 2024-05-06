Ukraine Air Defence Systems Destroy 12 Russian Drones

It was unclear at first as to what happened to the drone that was not downed. (Representational)

Ukraine's air force said on Monday that its air defence systems destroyed 12 out of 13 attack drones launched by Russia.

The drones were destroyed over the Sumy region in Ukraine's northeast, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear what happened to the drone that was not downed.

