UK Woman Finds Book With A Message She Wrote 40 Years To Her Father

Mrs Ford originally purchased the book in 1984 for her father.

A woman received a pleasant surprise after she discovered that she received the exact copy of the book that she had inscribed and gifted her father 40 years ago. Ros Ford, from Alfriston, East Sussex, recently purchased a copy of Texts and Pretexts by Aldous Huxley for her husband Adam's birthday, BBC reported.

She ordered the book through book warehouse ABE Books and was sent from a shop owned by Michael Moon in Whitehaven, Cumbria. The book came with a message that Mrs. Ford had handwritten decades ago for her father.

Michael Moon's bookshop took to Facebook to share the story, "Coincidence? We recently received an online order for a book from a customer who lives hundreds of miles away - upon arrival the customer noticed it was in fact not just the same edition, but in fact, the actual copy she had given to her father almost 40 years ago; complete with her own hand written gift inscription. You couldn't make it up - Moon's bookshop finding new [sometimes perfect] homes for old books since 1970."

See the post here:

Mrs Ford told BBC, "So I was just flicking through it and there was my handwriting, dedicating it to my dear old dad."

Mrs Ford originally purchased the book in 1984 for her father. "As he was going into retirement, I thought it would be a lovely way of reflecting on life. However, it's my husband's 83rd birthday and something I read in the Guardian prompted me to think about the book, and I thought, 'I'll get it for him for his birthday'."

She added, "Lo and behold, a copy came from Michael Moon. It's a lovely circular story. And I have the privilege of paying for the same book twice."