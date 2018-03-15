UK, US, France, Germany Point To Russia Over Poison Attack On Spy British government released a statement with the comments of leaders from France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incident happened on March 4 in the English city of Salisbury London: Britain, France, Germany and the United States condemned a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy, saying there was "no plausible alternative explanation" to Russian involvement and urging Moscow to disclose details of a Soviet chemical weapons programme.



"We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal" in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, said the statement issued by the British government.



