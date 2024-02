British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday urged Israel to "stop" its latest military action in war-torn Gaza's Rafah, after deadly overnight bombing and fears of a looming ground incursion.

"We are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think seriously before it takes any further action," Cameron told reporters during a visit to Scotland.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)