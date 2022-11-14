UK Town's Pavement Generates Electricity When Pedestrians Walk On It

The pavement is located in Telford, the largest town in Shropshire.

Wondering how to charge your mobile phones when you are outside and not carrying a power bank? In an interesting news, a town in the United Kingdom has a new bouncy pavement which can generate electricity from people's footsteps to power two nearby public charging points, as per a report in BBC.

The pavement is located in Telford, the largest town in Shropshire. The mobile phone chargers are installed into a nearby bench and are powered by electricity generated by people using the Station Way bouncy part while walking or running.

As per the outlet, Councillor Carolyn Healy said it was an "engaging" way to show how clean electricity can be generated. She said, "In Telford the pavement will make people much more aware about climate change issues... because this is something that is engaging, you can walk across it when you're coming back off the train into Telford, you can see the screen will pop up and tell you the energy you're creating."

The Councillor also stated that the kinetic pavement is a reminder that there are several innovative ways to tackle climate change and move away from fossil fuels.

A jogger on the pavement, Tina Brasenell, told BBC that she was impressed she could power a phone. "I just heard about this pavement that was generating electricity and thought I'd come and give it a go and see how it worked," she said.

Pavegen, the company working on this project with Telford & Wrekin Council wrote on its Facebook page, "The Pavegen install is helping to raise awareness around the Council's commitments to sustainability alongside their new solar and wind projects. We are highlighting Telford's ambition to help fight climate change and protect the planet and get every member of their community involved through the power of footsteps!"