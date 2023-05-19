UK To Be Hit By 'African Plume Heatwave', Temperatures To Reach...

The temperature would soar to as high as 35 degrees Celsius in UK.

The United Kingdom is bracing itself for extreme heat wave conditions as meteorologists believe that the country will witness "record-breaking" temperatures with the arrival of the African Plume. The weather maps show that this high-pressure system is rapidly approaching the nation and will lead to extreme conditions within the UK by the end of May and temperature would soar to as high as 35 degrees Celsius, as per a report in Independent.

The meteorological phenomena called African Plume is marked by a mass of hot air coming from the Sahara desert towards Europe. The plume brings an extended period of unusually high temperatures, frequently surpassing 30 degrees Celcius in the UK. The exceedingly high temperatures may even persist for days or weeks. Further, the intensity can vary each year, depending on the atmospheric conditions.

"During an African plume event, southerly or southeasterly winds carry the hot and dry air across the Mediterranean Sea towards the British Isles. As the air mass moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean, it absorbs heat and moisture, further intensifying its warmth and humidity," the outlet said.

Researchers said that the increasing frequency of African plumes is consistent with climate change and warmer Earth despite the fact that many different causes can affect weather patterns. This summer, there is "a greater than normal chance" of heatwaves in the UK, according to Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick. This is "consistent with our warming climate." She, however, said, "As always with a longer-range forecast, there is some uncertainty."

As per the outlet, Scotland and Northern Ireland should anticipate mostly cloudy skies with drops of rain that will gradually move southeast on Saturday. "The far southeast could experience cooler temperatures due to a brisk breeze. Next week, most regions can expect fine and dry weather, with periods of cloud and rain more likely in the northwest of the UK. Unsettled weather remained a possibility in the far southeast," the outlet further said.