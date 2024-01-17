UK Teacher Who Seduced Teen Into Having Sex With Her Banned For Life

She has been refused permission to ever apply for teaching again.

A female teacher in the UK, who had sex with a 15-year-old student in a field, has been banned from the profession for life, Metro reported. As per the outlet, 38-year-old Kandice Barber was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 for having sex with a student while teaching at Princes Risborough School, Buckinghamshire.

Teaching watchdogs ruled that her action had demonstrated a ''callous and selfish disregard for her pupil's well-being'' and ''the public would rightly be appalled by her behaviour''. During a recent misconduct hearing, Barber was struck off the teaching register indefinitely and has been refused permission to ever apply for teaching again.

The panel's report said, ''Her conduct was so egregious and harmful as to be fundamentally incompatible with her being allowed to teach in future."

At the hearing, it was also revealed that the married mother-of-three seduced the teenager by sending him X-rated photos and indecent texts. She started messaging him in 2018 and ultimately drove him to a field and had sex with him. She then sent him texts on Snapchat like, ''You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol,'' even while teaching him in class.

She also flirted with the teen by sending messages during a school assembly, one of which read, ''Do you like b**bs or b*m?", forwarding a photo of herself on a bed surrounded by sex toys. Further, she threatened the teen saying she would ''take him down'' if he ever told senior members of staff.

The teacher still denies any wrongdoing and professes her innocence. In a badly-spelled note, Barber wrote, ''Despite the convictions I have always proclaimed my innocentse.''

However, the panel found "calculated" Barber had communicated with the boy in "an inappropriate and sexually suggestive manner".

Sarah Buxcey, the education secretary said, ''In my judgement, the lack of evidence of insight or remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils. I have therefore given this element considerable weight in reaching my decision. The panel decided that the public interest considerations outweighed the interests of Ms Barber. Her conduct was so egregious and harmful as to be fundamentally incompatible with her being allowed to teach in the future.''

Her husband, Daniel Barber, who stood by her during her trial has now cut ties with her and is expecting a baby with another woman.