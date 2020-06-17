UK Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trial For COVID-19

London (Reuters):
Britain's drug regulator on Tuesday instructed scientists trialling the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 to suspend the recruitment of participants.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was following "emerging concerns" about the use of the drug, and also cited a UK trial which found no meaningful mortality benefit in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)