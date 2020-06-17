UK Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trial For COVID-19

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was following "emerging concerns" about the use of the drug, and also cited a UK trial which found no meaningful mortality benefit in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

London (Reuters):

Britain's drug regulator on Tuesday instructed scientists trialling the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 to suspend the recruitment of participants.

