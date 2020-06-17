UK Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trial For COVID-19

There were "emerging concerns" about the use of the drug, authorities said.

Britain's drug regulator on Tuesday instructed scientists trialling the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 to suspend the recruitment of participants.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was following "emerging concerns" about the use of the drug, and also cited a UK trial which found no meaningful mortality benefit in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

