UK Sperm Donor Who Fathered 180 Children Opens Up About His Struggles: ''It Can Be Quite Lonely''

A sperm donor from Newcastle, UK who has fathered 180 children, said he's made a lot of sacrifices to help women get pregnant. Joe Donor, who doesn't want to reveal his surname, revealed his struggle with loneliness and life as a sperm donor. According to Metro, the 52-year-old has been donating sperm for 13 years, using various methods including natural insemination, partial insemination, and artificial insemination.

However, this lifestyle choice has come at a cost, as he can't have a full-time job or maintain a love life. ''You always have to be ready should a lady suddenly ovulate – [there's] no time for romance,'' he explained.

While his journey has been fulfilling, he says he has been subject to cruel remarks, with many assuming that he is into it only for sex.

''I especially feel hurt when my critics say I only donate as a way to have sex. You would think that, as a natural donor, I would be in the saddle a lot. But I have always said if you want a lot of sexy time, you should get a girlfriend or get married because I only meet women once or twice a month typically. Because my baby batter is extremely effective, if I am lucky, I will only meet the lovely lady once or twice and then she falls pregnant and I may not see her again for a year or two when she wants a second child,'' Joe told What's The Jam.

His dedication to his role as a sperm donor has left him feeling lonely and deprived of a personal love life. He continued: ''It can be quite lonely. I have given up my own love life to help others in this selfless way, and even on those rare occasions where there is brief intercourse, I don't even get a kiss or a cuddle.''

Describing his critics as ''keyboard warriors'', he said, ''The internet has a way of dehumanising people. It's very easy for people to make hurtful comments online because I don't seem like a real person to them, which they would not say if they met me face to face. When someone sits behind a computer screen and reads about someone else who appears to be getting ahead, it's completely normal to want to punish them, and to fire off a salvo against them.''

He also admitted that his work impacts his finances. ''Since I have devoted my life to my peculiar form of charity, to get by, I have to live off yellow sticker sales. But, despite just squeaking by financially, because I am living a life I love, I feel like the Admiral of the Humber! There are many ways to be rich without money – I am much richer in experiences, travelling all over the world. And I feel richer by playing an important role in the lives of women who I get pregnant and their families, than I would feel working 9 to 5 in an office,'' he said.

Joe, who has been dubbed 'Britain's most prolific dad', has met just 60 of the 180 children he has fathered over the years.

Despite the challenges, Joe remains committed to his mission of helping women become mothers.