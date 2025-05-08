UK Set to Toughen Immigration Rules: 'Fluent English' Required To Remain In Britain

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Migrants in Britain will face stricter English language requirements. New rules will require fluent English proficiency for permanent residency. Current basic English level regulations will be significantly raised.

Migrants seeking to settle in Britain will face stricter English language requirements under new immigration rules expected to be announced next week, according to The Times. The crackdown, outlined in Sir Keir Starmer's immigration white paper, will mandate "fluent English" proficiency for permanent residency, potentially delaying the process for those who don't meet the standard by up to a decade.

The move signifies a significant increase in the language standards required for long-term residency. Current regulations only require migrants to demonstrate a basic understanding of English. However, ministers argue that a more advanced command of the language is essential for successful integration into British society.

The proposed changes will raise the required English proficiency level from the current GCSE standard to the equivalent of an A-level in English as a foreign language.

According to the Home Office, this requires people to ­express themselves "fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expressions" and to speak English "flexibly and effectively for social, academic and professional purposes".

According to The Times, the white paper is designed to tackle record levels of net migration, which stood last year at 728,000, and help to get more than nine million economically inactive people into work.

The prime minister is expected to say that the points-based immigration system introduced by Boris Johnson after Britain left the European Union in 2020 has failed, and to set out reforms to reduce net migration and promote growth.

Government sources have said that the immigration white paper will include plans to "take tighter control to ­deliver a system that is controlled, ­selective and fair".