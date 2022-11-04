UK Rules Out Election To Break N Ireland Post-Brexit Deadlock

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season," Northern Ireland Secretary said.

Chris Heaton-Harris attended the first cabinet meeting under new PM Rishi Sunak.

London:

London on Friday ruled out a December election to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland, where a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules is preventing resumption of a power-sharing government.

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps," Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a written statement.

