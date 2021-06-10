UK Reports 7,540 Cases In 24 Hours, Highest Daily Rise Since February

UK has recorded six coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours (File)

Britain reported 7,540 fresh coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest number since late February, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,535,754.

The European country also recorded six coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of Covid fataities in Britain to 127,860. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 40.7 million people, or over three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 28.5 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data were revealed as more than one million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine through the National Health Service (NHS) website on Tuesday, a record high.

The landmark result came on the day that vaccination bookings were opened up for 25-29 year olds.