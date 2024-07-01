UK Political Crisis: Why The Country Has Seen 3 Prime Ministers In 3 Years

The UK election comes at a critical time for the country.

The United Kingdom will vote in the general election on July 4. A resurgent Labour Party, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, is predicted to win a majority in the House of Commons after a 14-year rule of the Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged voters to repose their faith in Conservatives to prevent a landslide Labour victory. Smaller parties like Reform UK, the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats are attempting to capitalise on discontent with the two main parties and attract undecided voters.

The election comes at a critical time for the country. The UK has seen three Prime Ministers in as many years. Before Rishi Sunak took office in October 2022, the UK was plagued by political instability, with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss preceding him.

Mr Johnson was elected the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on July 24, 2019, and served until his resignation on September 6, 2022. A mass revolt by ministers, sparked by scandals, including Partygate, eventually led to his resignation.

Partygate refers to the political scandal surrounding parties and gatherings held at 10 Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic. Eighty-three attendees, including Boris Johnson, allegedly breached Covid-19 social distancing laws. The Metropolitan Police investigated and issued 126 fines, including one to Boris Johnson, for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Johnson resigned as an MP on June 9, 2023, after an investigation into the Partygate scandal by the Privileges Committee, which he accused of mounting a "witch hunt" against him.

Following Mr Johnson's resignation, Liz Truss was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's fourth female Prime Minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership election.

However, she resigned as Prime Minister on October 25, 2022, just 50 days after taking office, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

The Truss government faced criticism for the way it handled the economy, including a controversial mini-budget that led to market turmoil and a decline in public trust. Her leadership was further undermined by a series of U-turns on policy and a loss of confidence among her MPs.

The Conservative Party was in disarray, with some MPs calling for Ms Truss' resignation and others demanding a change in leadership, which led to Rishi Sunak getting elected on October 25, 2022.