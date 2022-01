The four hostages were all released unharmed Saturday night. (File)

The UK's counter terrorism police said they detained two teenagers on Sunday evening in connection with the hostage-taking incident by a British national in a Texas synagogue over the weekend.

"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)