British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to announce his resignation as early as next week, according to a report by The Observer. However, other reports suggest that Starmer remains focused on his role and has not publicly confirmed any plans to step down.

Speculation has grown after former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election, defeating Reform UK's Robert Kenyon by 9,231 votes. The margin was much higher than Labour's 5,399-vote lead in the constituency in 2024.

Here are the top contenders who could replace Starmer:

Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham is widely seen as the frontrunner to replace Starmer. The former MP for Leigh served in Parliament from 2001 to 2017 and has been Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. Recent surveys showed 47% of Labour members would choose Burnham as their first choice for leader, compared with 31% for Starmer, according to The Independent.

During a BBC Question Time event in Makerfield, Burnham confirmed that he would challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership if a contest were triggered. He has presented his campaign as an opportunity to "change Labour" and move the party in a new direction.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, is also viewed as a potential successor. He has openly stated that he would be prepared to enter a Labour leadership contest and has claimed to have sufficient backing from MPs to run.

According to the reports, Streeting has the backing of more than 81 Labour MPs. She has openly criticised the government's direction in recent months, describing it as a "toxic culture". Since leaving the cabinet, Streeting has begun outlining his own ideas, including bringing back Sure Start, funded by a wealth tax.

Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner, the former Deputy Prime Minister, has frequently been linked with a future Labour leadership bid. She has long been viewed as one of the party's most influential figures and remains a prominent voice within Labour.

Following Labour's disappointing local election performance earlier this year, Rayner publicly criticised the government's pace of delivering change, saying, "Labour exists to make working people better off. That is not happening fast enough, and it needs to change, now," as quoted by The Independent.

Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood, currently serving as Home Secretary, has also emerged as a possible contender. Reports have suggested that she enjoys support from several influential Labour figures and is seen by some within the party as a unifying candidate.

Some Labour voices who have expressed reservations about Burnham's stance on rebuilding closer ties with the European Union have instead been viewed as more supportive of Mahmood.

Al Carns

Al Carns has emerged as an unexpected name in discussions surrounding Labour's future leadership. The former Royal Marines officer attracted attention after resigning from Starmer's cabinet last week.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Carns said he entered politics because he wanted to make a difference and help bring change during what he believes is a pivotal moment for the United Kingdom.

He also stressed that he did not leave the military because his career was struggling, but "because I decided I want to make change, because I think we're a pivotal moment in the history of the United Kingdom," he said.