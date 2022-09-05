UK PM Election Results Live Updates: Liz Truss Ahead Of Rishi Sunak As UK To Get New PM Today

UK Prime Minister Election Results: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak spent the summer rallying support.

Britain will learn today who will be its next prime minister, with Liz Truss expected to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and the successor of Boris Johnson

The result will be announced at 12:30 pm (5 pm IST), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss, if appointed, will become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis, and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1 per cent in July.

The 47-year-old has consistently been ahead of 42-year-old Mr Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.

Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.

Here are the updates on UK PM Election Results:

Sep 05, 2022 16:09 (IST) What Liz Truss Said On Tight UK PM Race

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would set out immediate action to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, appointed Prime Minister this week.



Writing in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper on the eve of the announcement on who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Truss repeated her pledge to be bold in tackling Britain's economy, which is struggling with double-digit inflation and is facing recession.

Saying she understood "how challenging the cost of living crisis is for everyone", Truss wrote that she would take "decisive action to ensure families and businesses can get through this winter and the next".

Sep 05, 2022 16:07 (IST) UK PM Election Results: 'Worst in-tray

Whoever emerges as winner faces "the worst in-tray for a new prime minister since Thatcher", The Sunday Times wrote.



The UK is gripped by its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with inflation soaring into double digits and energy prices shooting up on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine.



Millions say that with bills set to rise by 80 percent from October -- and even higher from January -- they face a painful choice between eating and heating this winter, according to surveys.



Sep 05, 2022 16:03 (IST) Britain's new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices

Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier.



If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she'll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.



In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families there are seeking protection from creditors at the fastest rate in the country.

Sep 05, 2022 16:01 (IST) UK PM race: Final countdown begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss

The final countdown in the over six-week-long gruelling campaign for the governing Conservative Party to elect a new leader who will succeed ousted Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister is now underway, with the winner between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to be declared today.

Sep 05, 2022 15:59 (IST) UK PM favourite Truss promises immediate action on energy

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would set out immediate action in her first week in power to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, appointed prime minister.



The governing Conservative Party is widely expected to name Truss its new leader, and Britain's new prime minister, on Monday at a time when the country faces what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest.



It is a long and costly to-do list for the incoming leader who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Truss said she would be bold in tackling the flagging economy, repeating her pledge to spur growth to fix its long list of ills.

Sep 05, 2022 15:59 (IST) UK PM Election Results Live: "Look Forward To Support New Government", Says Rishi Sunak Ahead Of Poll Results

Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint at what's in store beyond Monday's election result to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.



Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint at what's in store beyond Monday's election result to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.

In his final interview with the BBC before the results are declared, the British Indian former Chancellor said he plans to stay on as a member of Parliament and continue to work for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire, if he is defeated by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race.

Sep 05, 2022 15:56 (IST) Kremlin says ties with UK could get even worse under next PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that dire relations with Britain would get even worse under the country's next prime minister.



Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has for months been the target of withering scorn from Moscow, is expected to beat rival Rishi Sunak and become Britain's new leader, succeeding Boris Johnson, when the result of a ballot of Conservative party members is announced at 1130 GMT.



"I wouldn't like to say that things can change for the worse, because it's hard to imagine anything worse," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Moscow expected any shift in relations with Britain.