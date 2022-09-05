5 Things Liz Truss Said On Becoming New UK PM

I am grateful for your support. It has been a hard-fought contest. The contest has shown the breadth and depth of talent in the Conservative party. I would like to thank Rishi Sunak.

I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.

During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a conservative. And my friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.

I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the National Health Service.