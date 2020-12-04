UK Pharma Moderna To Supply Up To 125 Million Vaccine Doses Globally By June 2021

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

85 million to 100 million of those doses will be available in US, Moderna said (Representational)

Moderna said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drugmaker's shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.

