UK Paedophile Who Raped Child For Five Years In 1990's Jailed For 18 Years

Stefan Farbrother, 47, used threats and violence including handcuffing his victim.

A British man, Stefan Farbrother, who subjected a child to an extremely distressing and frightening series of sexually abusive incidents in the 1990s, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Farbrother handcuffed the child and threatened them with a knife during this appalling campaign of abuse. The victim suffered multiple instances of rape and sexual abuse between 1991 and 1997, leading to a profoundly negative impact on their life described as "catastrophic."

Stefan Farbrother, who lived in Sevenoaks, Kent at the time of the incidents, has been convicted of several crimes, including multiple rapes over a five-year period. Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson of Kent Police stated that the 47-year-old Farbrother subjected the victim to a highly distressing and frightening series of abusive acts.

Despite Farbrother's consistent denial of any wrongdoing, he was ultimately found guilty on all charges by a unanimous verdict.

In a statement by the Kent Police Force, Detective Sergeant Ferguson said, "Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years. He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats that included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat."

"I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence. The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult lives, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence," he added.

"Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report a sexual offense. You will be believed."