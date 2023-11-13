UK Minister James Cleverly Replaces Suella Braverman As Interior Minister

The 54-year-old held the role of foreign secretary for a year. (File)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly as interior minister, switching the 54-year-old from the role of foreign secretary which he had held for a year.

The move, part of Sunak's first major reshuffle after nearly 13 months in power, follows the UK leader sacking Suella Braverman as interior minister earlier Monday.

