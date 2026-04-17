UK Man Sets World Record With 63 Tattoos On His Body Featuring Marvel Characters

A lifelong love for comic book heroes has helped a UK man turn his passion into a world record, with his body becoming a canvas for dozens of iconic characters. Tom Radford has officially set a new record for the most Marvel comic book characters tattooed on the body, with a total of 63 tattoos. He has surpassed the previous record holders, Ryan Logsdon from the USA and Rick Scolamiero from Canada, who each had 34 Marvel tattoos, reported Guinness World Records.

The 40-year-old fan, who also named his dog Stanlee to honour the late Marvel creator Stan Lee, explained that his Marvel tattoo journey began many years ago.

According to him, his first Marvel tattoo was technically "With great power comes great responsibility," which he got on his chest in 2007.

However, this wasn't his first tattoo. He explained that his body also features a variety of random designs, including tribal patterns-which were all the rage at the time-and images quickly selected from the "Rs 5,016.68 board" at the tattoo artist's shop. He also said that when he started, the approach to tattooing was quite different from today.

His passion for Marvel-themed tattoos deepened in 2016 when he got a tattoo of the supervillain Thanos on his thigh. He said he never imagined his hobby would grow so large and admitted he never imagined covering his entire body with tattoos. He jokingly said that perhaps he's just gotten used to it.

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The most Marvel comic book characters tattooed on the body - 63 achieved by Tom Radford (UK) pic.twitter.com/NkriUOtVh7 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 16, 2026

Tom also revealed that he's a perfectionist when it comes to Marvel designs. He says the level of detail he wanted wasn't available in the past, and if the design wasn't perfect, he wouldn't get a tattoo.

Over time, the technology improved, leading him to research for months and finally find a studio nearby, which he's been visiting for the past 10 years. During this time, he also developed a good friendship with his tattoo artist, Andy Walker, whom he considers the best in the industry.

Regarding his Thanos tattoo, Tom explained that he initially got it on his upper thigh to hide it if it didn't turn out as well as he had hoped. However, he says the tattoo turned out even better than he had anticipated, which inspired him to get more tattoos.