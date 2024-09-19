UK Man Fatally Stabs Himself While Trying To Separate Frozen Burgers With Knife

Police found Mr Griffiths fully clothed on his bed with no evidence of an assault

A UK man accidentally fatally stabbed himself while trying to separate two frozen burgers with a knife, in a freak accident that initially puzzled police, a court heard. Barry Griffiths, 57, died after accidentally plunging the blade into his abdomen at his home in Powys, Wales, in July last year, according to the report by Western Telegraph.

Mr Griffiths, who lived alone and was described as "very private", had been dead for several days before a welfare check led police to discover his body, with blood splattered throughout his kitchen and bedroom.

His phone, wallet, and computer were left untouched, and there were no signs of a struggle in his apartment.

Police found Mr Griffiths fully clothed on his bed with no evidence of an assault. It was only after discovering uncooked burger patties that detectives pieced together what had occurred, the court was told.

"The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items," Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees said.

"On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel," he continued.

"The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface. My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife."

A medical examiner concluded that Mr Griffiths- who had limited use of one arm due to a stroke- most likely died from an accident injury rather than suicide.