Who Is Habibur Masum - 'Asian' Man Wanted In Connection With Fatal Stabbing In UK?

Police across the UK are searching for Habibur Masum, 25, following the fatal stabbing of a woman in Bradford on Saturday. The 27-year-old victim was pushing a pram with her baby when she was attacked in the Westgate area. The police confirmed the baby was unharmed.

West Yorkshire's Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime said Masum was known to the victim and was considered "very dangerous."

The police said that anyone who sees Masum is urged not to approach and call 999 immediately.

According to a release by West Yorkshire Police, Masum is from the Oldham area. He is described as an Asian man, of slim build. He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoody with the hood up.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas, the release said.

An Instagram handle, believed to be of Masum, says he is from Sylhet, Bangladesh.

He also posted a selfie on Meta's Threads last year in October.

Shopkeepers in the area are reluctant to talk due to the media attention and the sensitivity of the subject, but the overall feeling is one of great sadness that a 27-year-old young mother had lost her life and a baby had been left without a parent, BBC reported.