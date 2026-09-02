UK Man, 12 Others Face Trial For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Wife

A man accused of drugging and sexually abusing his wife while she was unconscious is on trial in England alongside 12 other men allegedly linked to the abuse.

The case is being heard in Manchester and involves allegations of drug administration to leave the woman unconscious, rape and sexual assault.

The accused husband, who is in his 60s and from Stockport in northwest England, cannot be publicly identified under British law because doing so could reveal the identity of his wife, who is the alleged victim.

British police had previously said in June that the man was accused of conspiring with other men to drug and rape his wife while she was unconscious.

According to BBC News, the man faces a total of 48 charges. He initially denied all of them before later pleading guilty to 15 offences.

Those guilty pleas include five counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, six counts of assault by penetration and one charge relating to the sharing of intimate photographs or film, according to Greater Manchester Police.

However, he continues to contest a number of serious allegations. The Crown Prosecution Service said he still denies 11 counts of rape, two attempted rape charges, seven counts of assault by penetration and four counts of sexual assault.

He also denies allegations of conspiring with others to commit rape and assault by penetration, as well as charges linked to administering substances with the intention of facilitating the alleged abuse.

The 12 other defendants are accused of offences ranging from sexually abusing the woman themselves to helping make the alleged assaults possible by helping drug the alleged victim.

Prosecutors told CBS News that the men due to stand trial are aged between 28 and 73.

Case Recalls Gisele Pelicot's Ordeal

The proceedings have already drawn comparisons with Gisele Pelicot's case.

She became an international symbol of courage after choosing to give up her right to anonymity and demanding that her 2024 trial be held publicly.

Her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was accused of drugging her and inviting dozens of men to rape her over almost a decade.

The four-month trial involved Dominique Pelicot and 51 other men. All were convicted. Dominique Pelicot was handed the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.