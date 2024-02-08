UK Girl, 9, Who Was Bullied For Having Only Eye Gets A Bionic Replacement

The condition is rare, affecting approximately 30 babies in the UK each year.

A nine-year-old girl in the UK who was born with one eye due to a rare condition has received a bionic replacement, Metro reported. Notably, Myah Hauxwell was born with microphthalmia, which means that her eye didn't develop in the womb, and she was born with a tiny eye that was hardly visible. She spent most of her childhood undergoing more than 20 surgeries to expand her eye socket as she grew.

Her mother Lauren Hauxwell said that Myah was often the target of bullies, who teased her and called her ''ugly'', with one even threatening to kick her in the face because of her appearance. Determined to give her daughter a normal life, Ms. Hauxwell launched a Crowdfunder to raise funds for a state of the art bionic prosthetic eye.

''Even though my Mummy tells me I am the most beautiful girl in the world, and she doesn't want me to be ''normal'' it's all I understand and it's the emotion I feel and want nothing more than to look the same as my friends. My mummy has been doing some research into the Advanced Artificial Eyes in America, who make custom fit state of the art prosthetics including a dilating pupil. The reviews are phenomenal and I believe that this would be a great opportunity for me to get 2 eyes that look the same and also incorporate a moving pupil,'' a note on the crowdfunding website read.

The family raised more than 15,000 pounds and went to Los Angeles in December 2023 where Dr. John Stople made three robotic eyes for her, including a bionic prosthetic eye with a digital iris and dilating pupil. She also got a 'backup eye' and even a 'fun eye.'

The girl's family is overjoyed after Myah's successful treatment. Ms Hauxwell said that the new eye has helped her daughter gain confidence, and even helped her make friends. She now wants to do modelling and advocate for others with disabilities, ''showing the world how it is OK to be different.''

''All I was going off was hope, but this became a reality and started our lives again. I'm now forever grateful for everyone who supported us in getting there. I have got my baby girl back. She's now enjoying life and just being a child. She has grown with so much confidence and has started a new school as I removed her from her old one due to bullying, '' Ms Hauxwell said.

''She's now making new friends and has even been wearing her fun eye to show her new class. She wants to leave the house, she has gone back to all of her hobbies which are singing, dance, football, and drama,'' she added.