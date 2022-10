James Cleverly will arrive in Mumbai on Friday. (File)

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to India to meet India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and discuss strengthening diplomatic ties, Britain's foreign office said on Thursday.

He will arrive in Mumbai on Friday and travel to New Delhi on Saturday.

