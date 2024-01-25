UK Government Targets 'Zombie Knives' In Latest Move To Curb Knife Violence

The minister acknowledges that the previous initiative had a noticeable loophole.

In a renewed effort to combat knife crime, the UK government is introducing its third attempt to ban "zombie knives." This legislation, set to be presented in Parliament this week, aims to close loopholes in previous bans that were criticized for being too narrow.

Home Secretary James Cleverly defended the government's overall record on tackling knife crime while unveiling the new measures. The proposed ban targets knives with a combination of features, including a cutting edge, a serrated edge, and imagery or wording that suggests violence. This definition expands upon the initial 2016 ban, which some felt was too easily circumvented.

The government hopes the stricter measures will help curb the rise in knife-related violence, a growing concern in the UK.

According to The Statndard, when asked why the legislation has taken so long, the minister said, "We have already taken action to make the carrying of zombie knives illegal.

"When I became Home Secretary, I made the immediate decision to go further and put forward this secondary legislation to support what we've already done to make the possession of zombie knives illegal and to close that loophole.

"So I'm very pleased we're taking action now, and we'll be determined to get these knives off the streets."

Announcing the measures, he added, "We cannot let them be sold to children, and we must give young people a way out of violence."

Scheduled to take effect in September, the ban will render it unlawful to possess, sell, manufacture, or transport zombie-style knives and machetes.