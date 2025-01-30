UK Far-Right Leader Nigel Farage Says Relations With Elon Musk Is "Fine"

British politician Nigel Farage dismissed concerns about a fallout with billionaire Elon Musk, saying their relationship was "fine" and that they spoke just last week. Farage's comments come three weeks after Musk publicly questioned his leadership of Reform UK, a party the tech billionaire was previously linked with as a potential donor.

The rift began on January 2 when Musk backed jailed far-right figure Tommy Robinson, calling for his release. Farage quickly distanced himself, saying, "Elon is remarkable", but he disagreed. "Robinson is not right for Reform," he claimed. Days later, on January 5, Musk withdrew his support for Farage, declaring he "doesn't have what it takes" to lead Reform UK. This came after Farage claimed Musk was considering a large donation to the party.

Despite the disagreement, Farage now insists their relationship is intact. In a January 29 interview with The New York Times, he said Musk remains open to donating to Reform UK, which he called an "insurgent anti-immigration party." He said that discussions about a donation were "just about [Musk] having an appropriate vehicle" and called the Tesla CEO a "heroic figure."

Musk's potential financial backing has sparked calls for tighter restrictions on foreign donations. Under UK law, foreign donations are allowed but must be made through a UK-registered company.

Farage, fresh from a fundraiser that reportedly raised over 1 million pounds, dismissed speculation that Musk had entirely withdrawn his support. "Nothing is closed off as far as I know," he told The NYT.

Elon Musk's influence over British politics has raised concerns, particularly after he suggested that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be jailed. His involvement with Reform UK, a party often compared to Donald Trump's Republican movement, has drawn scrutiny.

Farage acknowledged their differences, particularly over Tommy Robinson. "I know a lot of Americans see him as a great champion of free speech, but I just don't see him as suitable for our party," he said. "And I'm not someone that budges very easily." However, he downplayed the dispute, adding, "We've got very similar goals in some areas, slightly different emphases in others."

Farage also revealed he was exploring donations from Trump's supporters. He claimed that during visits to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, several individuals expressed interest in funding his party. However, he assured that Reform would only accept money from those with "active UK trading companies."

The revelations come as Reform U.K. gains traction in British politics, challenging both Labour and the Conservatives. The party has pledged to cut government spending (similar to Musk-led DOGE), increase military funding, abandon climate targets, and roll back diversity and inclusion initiatives. It has also vowed to freeze immigration.

Earlier, speaking to Sky News, Farage said, "Of course we're friends. He just says what he thinks at any moment in time."