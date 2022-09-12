UK Plans To Hold Fiscal Event After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

UK energy crisis: No date has been set for the parliament session.

Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how an unprecedented package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set and it will not be held in recess, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week, parliamentary business has been postponed until after September 21, but parliament is due to rise for recess on September 22.

"What we've said is that we are still planning to deliver a fiscal event this month. We wouldn't do that in recess. Beyond that, we haven't set out a date," the spokesman said on Monday, adding recess dates would have to be discussed with the speaker but there was no current plan to change them.

