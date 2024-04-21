UK Sex Offender Banned From Using AI Tools Amid Deepfakes Threat: Report

The UK sex offender has also been asked to pay a huge fine (Representational)

A UK court has banned a sex offender from using any “AI-creating tools” for the next five years. As per a report by The Guardian, Anthony Dover has been convicted of making more than 1,000 indecent images of children.

The 48-year-old has also been asked to pay a £200 fine.

The report added that this ban prohibits Dover from using text-to-image generators, a tool that can create lifelike pictures based on a written command. In addition, it can also reportedly be used to make explicit “deepfakes”.

Pointing out the records from a sentencing hearing at Poole Magistrates Court, the report stated that Dover has also been ordered to stay away from Stable Diffusion software.

It must be noted that Stable Diffusion software has reportedly been exploited by paedophiles to create hyper-realistic child sexual abuse material.

This case was reported just a few days after the UK government said that it would be criminalising the creation of sexually explicit "deep fakes" that are manipulated using AI.

The government stated that people, who create deepfakes without consent even if they don't intend to share the images or videos, will also face prosecution.

But if the deepfakes are shared widely, then the creators could be jailed. This new offence will be introduced through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill.

Laura Farris, Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, said that it would send a "crystal clear message that creating deepfakes is immoral, often misogynistic, and a crime".

She added, “The purpose of deepfakes is often to cause alarm, humiliation, or distress to the victims and thus should be severely dealt with. It is another example of ways in which certain people seek to degrade and dehumanise others - especially women. It has the capacity to cause catastrophic consequences if the material is shared more widely. This government will not tolerate it.”