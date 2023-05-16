UK Couple Welcome 'One In 200 Million' Identical Triplets

This is the first such birth in either side of the family.

A couple in the UK who welcomed identical triplets have finally been able to bring the daughters home after they were born nine weeks prematurely. According to Metro, the three girls - Harper-Gwen, Marvella and Evalynn - were born at a hospital in York on March 31. They had to spend six weeks in the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at the hospital. Their parents Jenni Casper and James Casper said the whole situation is "surreal", and at the same time, "amazing"

"We're just overwhelmed and they've met their older sisters who are absolutely over the moon and are just so excited," Mr Casper told the outlet whole talking about his elder daughters, Danica and Gabriella.

"It's amazing having them home now, it makes us feel more secure knowing that we have got them here," he added.

The couple recalled they were left speechless when they were told they would be having triplets, not twins, at their 12-week scan. Then, at 20-week scan, the doctors informed them the triplets were identical.

"I was in tears and then I was happy and then I was thinking how are we going to cope and it was a whole mix of emotions," said James Casper.

What makes them unique is the triplets were conceived naturally and shared the same placenta in the womb, leading to a one in 200 million chance that they were going to arrive safely.

This is the first time in either side of the couple's family that twins have been born.

"If our luck is this good, then it has to keep stretching surely. It's absolutely amazing, we couldn't be any happier," Mr Casper told Yahoo Life UK.