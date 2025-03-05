Couple Sell Their UK Home To Buy Entire Village In France: "We're Making Less Money, But..."

A couple who sold their home in the UK to buy an entire village in France say their lives have improved since leaving Manchester. According to New York Post, Liz Murphy, 47, and her husband David, 56, purchased the historic rural hamlet of Lac De Maison in south-west France four years ago, in January 2021. They sold their three-bed home in Manchester and used the cash to buy six 400-year-old houses, two barns and three acres of land. They have now turned their tranquil town into a thriving business, and say that they have no plan to return as their parents have also moved out with them.

The couple, who used to work in radio, live with Ms Liz's mother Helen Diaper, and stepdad Terry. They turned three houses in their village into holiday homes which can accommodate 19 people in total. They are now also installing solar panels to become more self-sufficient.

The pair revealed that they don't make as money as they did in the UK but say their quality of life is better. "We haven't got the pressures we had in the UK. In France, we're mortgage free. So although we're making less money than we did in the UK, it's massively outweighed by our quality of life," Ms Liz said, as per the Post.

"My mom and stepdad decided to sell their house and come with us. It's been lovely - having them so close by for the kids has been really great. It's great to have on-site babysitters," she added.

The couple said that previously they felt trapped in the "rat race" working "busy" nine-to-five jobs. However, it was amid Covid, they realised their dreams of leaving their lives in Manchester, England, and owning their own place in France.

They revealed that they chose France after visiting for holidays. They also wanted to be "somewhere close enough for people to visit and it not cost a fortune". So, when they came across the huge plot of land, they decided to sell their three-bed home and move with their two children in December 2020. They later also convinced Ms Liz's parents to move with them from Nottingham.

The couple now have three holiday homes up and running. They are also installing 60 solar panels so they can be more self-sufficient. The family have also introduced some new members - three goats, four chickens and three cats.